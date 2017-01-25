BRIEF-Unifi Q2 adjusted EPS $0.34

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Unifi Inc
* Unifi Inc we now expect fiscal 2017 results to be broadly consistent with fiscal 2016
* Unifi announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Q2 sales $155.2 million versus $156.3 million
* Unifi Inc in short-term, expect margin pressure in international segment due to increased import tariffs on raw materials for brazilian operations
* Unifi Inc - in short-term, expect domestic market conditions to remain difficult
* Unifi Inc qtrly net income attributable to Unifi, Inc. Per common share $0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares