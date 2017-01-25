BRIEF-CHC Student Housing provides update on business combination with Dundee Acquisition Ltd

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
Jan 25 CHC Student Housing Corp :
* CHC Student Housing Corp provides update on business combination with dundee acquisition ltd.
* CHC Student Housing Corp - DAQ has advised that it intends to review its strategic alternatives, including working with CHC
* CHC Student Housing Corp - CHC similarly intends to review its strategic alternatives, including working with DAQ
* CHC Student Housing- in connection with deal with CHC, other properties, received redemption deposits of about 10.77 million class a restricted voting shares
* CHC Student Housing-targeted $87.3 million required for daq to complete deal as per rules of tse will not be satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon