BRIEF-CHC Student Housing provides update on business combination with Dundee Acquisition Ltd

Jan 25 CHC Student Housing Corp :

* CHC Student Housing Corp provides update on business combination with dundee acquisition ltd.

* CHC Student Housing Corp - DAQ has advised that it intends to review its strategic alternatives, including working with CHC

* CHC Student Housing Corp - CHC similarly intends to review its strategic alternatives, including working with DAQ

* CHC Student Housing- in connection with deal with CHC, other properties, received redemption deposits of about 10.77 million class a restricted voting shares

* CHC Student Housing-targeted $87.3 million required for daq to complete deal as per rules of tse will not be satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
