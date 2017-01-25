BRIEF-Camber Energy provides operational update

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Camber Energy Inc :
* Camber Energy provides operational update
* Camber Energy Inc - Camber anticipates continued field enhancements through remainder of 2017 on 14 additional wells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares