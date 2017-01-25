BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling commences tender offer for aggregate principal amount of its 7 7/8 pct senior notes due 2019

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Trinidad Drilling Ltd
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd commences tender offer for any and all of the aggregate principal amount of its 7 7/8 pct senior notes due 2019
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - as of January 24, 2017, US$450 million aggregate principal amount of notes were outstanding
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd- tender offer will expire at 9:00 a.m., New York City time, on February 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares