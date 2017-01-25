BRIEF-Meridian Bioscience Q1 earnings per share $0.15

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Meridian Bioscience Inc :
* Meridian Bioscience reports first quarter 2017 operating results, reduces regular cash dividend, and revises fiscal 2017 guidance downward
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue $46.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $51.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.64 to $0.69
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $193 million to $199 million
* Meridian Bioscience Inc - revised fiscal 2017 annual indicated cash dividend rate to $0.50 per share
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $206.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Meridian Bioscience Inc - "taking further action to align resources, reduce expenses and optimize investments in product development" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
