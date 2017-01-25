版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-Rollins Q4 earnings per share $0.17

Jan 25 Rollins Inc :

* Rollins, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 record financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.17

* Q4 revenue $385.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $383.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐