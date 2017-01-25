BRIEF-Rollins Q4 earnings per share $0.17

Jan 25 Rollins Inc :

* Rollins, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 record financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.17

* Q4 revenue $385.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $383.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S