BRIEF-Virtus Investment Q4 adjusted EPS $1.75

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Virtus Investment Partners Inc :
* Virtus Investment Partners announces financial results for the fourth quarter 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $1.87
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.75
* Qtrly gaap revenues $79.9 million versus $86.1 million
* Qtrly revenues, as adjusted $64.0 million versus $66.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares