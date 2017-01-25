BRIEF-Virtus Investment Q4 adjusted EPS $1.75

Jan 25 Virtus Investment Partners Inc :

* Virtus Investment Partners announces financial results for the fourth quarter 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $1.87

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.75

* Qtrly gaap revenues $79.9 million versus $86.1 million

* Qtrly gaap revenues $79.9 million versus $86.1 million

* Qtrly revenues, as adjusted $64.0 million versus $66.7 million