BRIEF-Grainger Q4 earnings per share $1.01

Jan 25 W W Grainger Inc :

* Grainger reports results for year ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $1.01

* Q4 sales $2.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.46 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $11.30 to $12.40

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 2 to 6 percent

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $11.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
