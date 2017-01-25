BRIEF-Grainger Q4 earnings per share $1.01

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 W W Grainger Inc :
* Grainger reports results for year ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $1.01
* Q4 sales $2.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.46 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $11.30 to $12.40
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 2 to 6 percent
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $11.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares