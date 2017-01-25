BRIEF-Commvault reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.00

Jan 25 Commvault Systems Inc :

* Commvault announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 revenue $165.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $163.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Commvault Systems Inc- on January 18, 2017, board authorized an increase to existing share repurchase program so that $150.0 million is now available