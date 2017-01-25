BRIEF-Commvault reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.00

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Commvault Systems Inc :
* Commvault announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.00
* Q3 revenue $165.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $163.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Commvault Systems Inc- on January 18, 2017, board authorized an increase to existing share repurchase program so that $150.0 million is now available
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares