BRIEF-Houston Metro awards MCI a three-year contract with options for 169 commuter coaches

Jan 25 New Flyer Industries Inc :

* Houston Metro awards MCI a three-year contract with options for 169 commuter coaches

* New Flyer Industries Inc- contract has an approximate total value of $ 84 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
