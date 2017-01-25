BRIEF-Barrick achieves 2016 production guidance

BRIEF-Bahram Akradi urges Northern Oil and Gas to provide update on co's strategic evaluation
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing
Jan 25 Barrick Gold Corp :
* Barrick achieves 2016 production guidance
* Barrick Gold Corp says preliminary full-year gold production of 5.52 million ounces for 2016, at high end of company's guidance of 5.25-5.55 million ounces
* Says preliminary full-year copper production was 415 million pounds
* Says copper production in Q4 was 101 million pounds
* Barrick Gold Corp says cost of sales applicable to gold is expected to be at low end of guidance range of $800-$850 per ounce for 2016
* Says full-year cost of sales applicable to copper is expected to be $1.35-$1.55 per pound for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackrock CEO Larry Fink at shareholders' meeting says corporate earnings have kept pace with market rise
* Europe stocks fall as iron ore, weak oil hits commodity shares