BRIEF-BOK Financial reports Q4 earnings per share $0.76

Jan 25 BOK Financial Corp :

* BOK Financial reports annual and quarterly earnings for 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.76

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $162 million

* BOK Financial Corp - net interest revenue totaled $194.2 million for Q4 of 2016, up $6.4 million over Q3 of 2016

* BOK Financial Corp- net interest margin was 2.63 percent for Q4 of 2016, compared to 2.64 percent for Q3 of 2016

* BOK Financial Corp - common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.27 percent at Dec. 31