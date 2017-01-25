版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Williams Partners announces redemption of 6.125 pct senior notes due 2022

Jan 25 Williams Partners LP

* Williams Partners announces redemption of 6.125% senior notes due 2022

* Williams Partners LP - Issuers will redeem all of outstanding notes for cash on Feb. 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐