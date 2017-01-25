版本:
BRIEF-Beigene initiates global Phase III trial of the BTK inhibitor BGB-3111

Jan 25 Beigene Ltd

* Beigene initiates global Phase III trial of the BTK inhibitor BGB-3111 in Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia

* Beigene Ltd - approximately 170 patients are expected to be enrolled at clinical sites in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
