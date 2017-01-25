版本:
BRIEF-Two River Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30

Jan 25 Two River Bancorp

* Two River Bancorp reports 47.6 pct increase in fourth quarter net income and record 2016 annual results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Qtrly net interest income $7.6 million versus $7.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
