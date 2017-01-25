版本:
BRIEF-Lakeland Financial reports Q4 earnings per share $0.53

Jan 25 Lakeland Financial Corp

* Lakeland Financial reports record quarterly and annual net income

* Q4 earnings per share $0.53

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $30.91 million versus $27.45 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
