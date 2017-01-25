版本:
2017年 1月 25日

BRIEF-ITW reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $1.39

Jan 25 Illinois Tool Works Inc

* Illinois Tool Works Inc - reaffirming its 2017 full-year performance expectations

* ITW reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.45

* Q4 revenue $13.6 billion

* Q4 revenue view $3.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $1.39 to $1.49

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $6.00 to $6.20

* Q4 earnings per share $1.39 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $3.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.14, revenue view $13.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
