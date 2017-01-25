版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Valley National Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.19

Jan 25 Valley National Bancorp :

* Valley National Bancorp says net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $166.6 million for q4 of 2016 increased $10.3 million as compared to q3 of 2016

* Valley National Bancorp reports strong increase in fourth quarter net income, solid net interest margin and commercial loan growth

* Q4 earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valley National Bancorp - net interest margin on tax equivalent basis increased 13 basis points to 3.27 percent in Q4 of 2016 as compared to 3.14 percent for Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐