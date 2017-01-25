版本:
BRIEF-Central Pacific Financial reports earnings Q4 earnings per share of$0.39

Jan 25 Central Pacific Financial Corp :

* Central Pacific Financial Corp reports earnings of $12.2 million for the fourth quarter and $47.0 million for the 2016 year

* Q4 earnings per share $0.39

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for Q4 of 2016 was $39.7 million, compared to $38.2 million in year-ago quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
