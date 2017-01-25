BRIEF-Central Pacific Financial reports earnings Q4 earnings per share of$0.39

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
Jan 25 Central Pacific Financial Corp :
* Central Pacific Financial Corp reports earnings of $12.2 million for the fourth quarter and $47.0 million for the 2016 year
* Q4 earnings per share $0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income for Q4 of 2016 was $39.7 million, compared to $38.2 million in year-ago quarter
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon