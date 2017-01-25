版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文)

BRIEF-Abbvie initiates phase 2 clinical trial programs for ABBV-8e12

Jan 25 Abbvie Inc :

* Abbvie initiates phase 2 clinical trial programs for ABBV-8e12, an investigational anti-tau antibody, in early alzheimer's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
