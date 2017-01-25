BRIEF-Norfolk Southern reports Q4 earnings per share $1.42

Jan 25 Norfolk Southern Corp :

* Norfolk Southern Corp- qtrly railway operating revenues of $2.5 billion declined 1 percent compared with fourth-quarter 2015

* Norfolk Southern Corp- qtrly general merchandise revenues were $1.5 billion, 1 percent lower than same period last year

* Norfolk Southern Corp qtrly coal revenues declined 7 percent to $403 million compared with fourth-quarter 2015

* Norfolk Southern reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.42

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $2.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.5 billion

* Norfolk Southern Corp- qtrly railway operating expenses declined $147 million, or 8 percent, to $1.7 billion compared with same period last year

* Norfolk Southern - for 2017, plans to invest $1.9 billion to maintain safety of its rail network, enhance service, improve operational efficiency

* Norfolk Southern Corp- "on way to goal of $650 million of annual savings by 2020"

* Norfolk Southern Corp - 2017 investment of $1.9 billion is consistent with Norfolk southern's total capital investment of $1.9 billion in 2016