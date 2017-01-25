BRIEF-Nielsen announces $500 million debt offering

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
Jan 25 Nielsen Holdings Plc :
* Nielsen announces $500 million debt offering
* Nielsen Holdings Plc - unit is proposing to issue $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
* Nielsen Holdings -intends to apply net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon