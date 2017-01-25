版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 21:31 BJT

BRIEF-Nielsen announces $500 million debt offering

Jan 25 Nielsen Holdings Plc :

* Nielsen announces $500 million debt offering

* Nielsen Holdings Plc - unit is proposing to issue $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

* Nielsen Holdings -intends to apply net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐