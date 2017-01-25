版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 22:08 BJT

BRIEF-Delmar Pharma, MD Anderson initiate new phase two clinical trial of VAL-083

Jan 25 Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Delmar Pharmaceuticals and MD Anderson Initiate new phase two clinical trial of VAL-083 for mgmt-unmethylated recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (gbm)

* Delmar Pharmaceuticals - Plans to advance VAL-083 into a pivotal randomized multi-center phase III clinical trial for treatment of bevacizumab - failed GBM

* Delmar Pharmaceuticals - Also plans to advance into separate international phase II trial for newly diagnosed GBM patients with an unmethylated mgmt promoter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐