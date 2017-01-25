版本:
BRIEF-Zonte Metals increases size of non-brokered private placement

Jan 25 Zonte Metals Inc

* Zonte Metals increases the size of its non-brokered private placement

* Zonte Metals- Plans to increase size of non-brokered private placement to up to $1.35 million through a non-brokered private placement

* Zonte Metals Inc- Non-brokered private placement will include issue of up to 13.5 million units at a price of $0.10 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
