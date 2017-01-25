版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 21:42 BJT

BRIEF-Progressive Corp reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.66

Jan 25 Progressive Corp :

* Progressive reports December 2016 results and annual dividend amount

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.66

* Progressive Corp - qtrly net premiums earned $5,871.4 million versus $5,166.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐