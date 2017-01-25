版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三 21:58 BJT

BRIEF-O2micro qtrly net sales $15.9 mln vs $13.4 mln last year

Jan 25 O2micro International Ltd :

* O2micro reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* O2micro International Ltd qtrly net sales $15.9 million versus $13.4 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐