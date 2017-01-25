版本:
BRIEF-Synchrony financial and Belk extend consumer financing program agreement

Jan 25 Synchrony Financial :

* Synchrony financial and Belk extend consumer financing program agreement

* Have agreed with Belk, a private department store co, to multi-year renewal of co's consumer financing program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
