BRIEF-NVR Inc announces fourth quarter and full year results

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
Jan 25 NVR Inc :
* NVR, Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $37.80
* Q4 revenue $1.753 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.72 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $33.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* New orders in Q4 of 2016 increased 18% to 3,645 units, when compared to 3,100 units in Q4 of 2015
* Backlog of homes sold but not settled as of December 31, 2016 increased on a unit basis by 11% to 6,884 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon