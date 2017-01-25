BRIEF-Cullen/Frost reports Q4 earnings per share $1.28

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
Jan 25 Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc
* Cullen/Frost reports 4th quarter and 2016 annual results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.28
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc - net interest income for Q4 totaled $245.0 million, an increase of 8.6 percent compared to $225.6 million reported for Q4 of 2015
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon