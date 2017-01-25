BRIEF-Cullen/Frost reports Q4 earnings per share $1.28

Jan 25 Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc

* Cullen/Frost reports 4th quarter and 2016 annual results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.28

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc - net interest income for Q4 totaled $245.0 million, an increase of 8.6 percent compared to $225.6 million reported for Q4 of 2015