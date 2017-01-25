BRIEF-PMI Resources Ltd announces proposed acquisition of Pentanova Energy Corp

Jan 25 PMI Resources Ltd :

* PMI Resources Ltd announces proposed acquisition of Pentanova Energy Corp

* PMI Resources-letter agreement with Pentanova Energy for Reverse takeover deal; deal proposes to acquire shares in Pentanova in exchange for shares of co

* Pmi Resources - Pentanova proposes to complete private placement of up to C$45 million of subscription receipts at price of C$0.50/subscription receipt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: