BRIEF-B. Riley Financial sees preliminary Q4 net income in range of $10.2 mln to $11.0 mln

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
Jan 25 B. Riley Financial Inc
* B. Riley Financial reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* B. Riley Financial Inc sees net income for Q4 of 2016 in range of $10.2 million to $11.0 million
* B. Riley Financial Inc - expects to report adjusted EBITDA for Q4 of 2016 in range of $21.5 million to $23.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon