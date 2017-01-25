版本:
BRIEF-B. Riley Financial sees preliminary Q4 net income in range of $10.2 mln to $11.0 mln

Jan 25 B. Riley Financial Inc

* B. Riley Financial reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* B. Riley Financial Inc sees net income for Q4 of 2016 in range of $10.2 million to $11.0 million

* B. Riley Financial Inc - expects to report adjusted EBITDA for Q4 of 2016 in range of $21.5 million to $23.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
