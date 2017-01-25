BRIEF-Mosaic Capital executes new banking agreement with Atb Corporate Financial Services for $35 million credit facility

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
Jan 25 Mosaic Capital Corp
* Mosaic Capital Corporation executes new banking agreement with ATB Corporate Financial Services for $35 million credit facility
* Mosaic Capital says executed a new credit agreement with Atb Corporate Financial Services which provides for a $35 million credit facility to Mosaic
* Mosaic Capital Corp - facility is for a 3-year term, bearing interest at rates ranging from prime plus 0.50 pct - 1.50 pct
* $35 million credit facility replaces Mosaic's $25 million facility with ATB that has been in place since 2014
* Mosaic Capital - facility is secured by, among other things, general security agreement, assignment of securities that co holds in certain units
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon