BRIEF-Goodman Networks announces entry into restructuring support agreement

* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
* Goodman Networks Incorporated announces entry into restructuring support agreement
* Goodman Networks - On Jan 24, co and units entered into a restructuring support agreement with holders of co's 12.125% senior secured notes due 2018
* Goodman Networks-Company intends to file its prepackaged Chapter 11 cases in february and hopes to emerge by end of April
* Goodman Networks- Proposed transaction will reduce co's long term debt by approximately $212.5 million through an exchange of notes for cash paydown
* Goodman Networks- Will continue to operate business as usual in all respects and Chapter 11 filing is not expected to have an impact on co's operations
* Goodman Networks - Restructuring will be implemented through prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Northern District of Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon