BRIEF-Diana shipping inc announces direct continuation of time charter contract with Cargill and Noble

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
Jan 25 Diana Shipping Inc :
* Diana Shipping Inc announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Baltimore with Cargill and time charter contract for m/v Arethusa with Noble
* Diana Shipping Inc- new charter period is expected to commence on Feb. 3, 2017
* Diana Shipping - co entered into a time charter contract with Noble Resources International Pte Ltd Singapore, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels
* Diana Shipping - through unit, has agreed to extend time charter contract with cargill international for a period of minimum 13 months to about 16 months
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon