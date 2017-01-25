版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 25日 星期三

BRIEF-Diana shipping inc announces direct continuation of time charter contract with Cargill and Noble

Jan 25 Diana Shipping Inc :

* Diana Shipping Inc announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Baltimore with Cargill and time charter contract for m/v Arethusa with Noble

* Diana Shipping Inc- new charter period is expected to commence on Feb. 3, 2017

* Diana Shipping - co entered into a time charter contract with Noble Resources International Pte Ltd Singapore, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels

* Diana Shipping - through unit, has agreed to extend time charter contract with cargill international for a period of minimum 13 months to about 16 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
