BRIEF-Long Island Iced Tea Corp announces public offering of common stock

Jan 25 Long Island Iced Tea Corp :

* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. announces public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 345,000 common shares priced at $4.02 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
