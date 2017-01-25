版本:
BRIEF-NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

Jan 25 Newtek Business Services Corp

* NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2,250,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* SAYS OFFERING OF 2.25 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $15.25PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
