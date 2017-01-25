版本:
BRIEF-United Bancorp Inc says Q4 earnings per share $0.18

Jan 25 United Bancorp Inc

* United Bancorp, Inc. Reports an 11% increase in diluted earnings per share, a forward dividend yield of 3.3% and market value appreciation of 41% for the year ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.18

* Qtrly net interest income $3.8 million versus $3.52 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
