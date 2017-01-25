BRIEF-United Bancorp Inc says Q4 earnings per share $0.18

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after Fed minutes
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 25 United Bancorp Inc
* United Bancorp, Inc. Reports an 11% increase in diluted earnings per share, a forward dividend yield of 3.3% and market value appreciation of 41% for the year ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.18
* Qtrly net interest income $3.8 million versus $3.52 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of a secondary public offering of 14 million shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders
* Stonecastle Financial Corp announces amended and improved credit facility with Texas Capital Bank and newly assigned investment grade corporate issuer rating of "A+" from Kroll Bond Rating Agency