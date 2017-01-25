版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四

BRIEF-European Commission clears Abbott acquisition of Alere

Jan 25 Alere Inc :

* European Commission clears Abbott acquisition of Alere

* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
