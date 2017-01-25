BRIEF-First Citizens Bancshares reports Q4 EPS $4.39

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after Fed minutes
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 25 First Citizens Bancshares Inc :
* First Citizens Bancshares reports earnings for fourth quarter 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $4.39
* First Citizens Bancshares Inc - taxable-equivalent net interest margin was 3.14 percent in Q4 of 2016, an increase of 4 basis points from Q3 of 2016
* First Citizens Bancshares Inc qtrly net interest income increased $13.2 million from Q4 of 2015
* First Citizens Bancshares-Q4 noninterest expense rose due to increase in bank building repairs related to hurricane Matthew of about $1.2 million among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Pricing of a secondary public offering of 14 million shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders
* Stonecastle Financial Corp announces amended and improved credit facility with Texas Capital Bank and newly assigned investment grade corporate issuer rating of "A+" from Kroll Bond Rating Agency