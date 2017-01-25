BRIEF-Patriot Transportation Holding Q1 shr $0.28

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after Fed minutes
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 25 Patriot Transportation Holding Inc :
* Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. announces results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q1 revenue $28.76 million versus $29.37 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* "Shortage of qualified drivers is biggest headwind we face today and is a concern as we head into seasonally busier months ahead" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Pricing of a secondary public offering of 14 million shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders
* Stonecastle Financial Corp announces amended and improved credit facility with Texas Capital Bank and newly assigned investment grade corporate issuer rating of "A+" from Kroll Bond Rating Agency