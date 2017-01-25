BRIEF-Patriot Transportation Holding Q1 shr $0.28

Jan 25 Patriot Transportation Holding Inc :

* Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. announces results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q1 revenue $28.76 million versus $29.37 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* "Shortage of qualified drivers is biggest headwind we face today and is a concern as we head into seasonally busier months ahead"