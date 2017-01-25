BRIEF-Cardinal Financial posts Q4 earnings per share $0.32

Jan 25 Cardinal Financial Corp:

* Cardinal's 2016 record earnings surpass $50 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.37 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.32

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income increased 7.2%, to $32.7 million from $30.5 million, for quarters ended december 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively

* Qtrly tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.37%, an increase from 3.35% for prior sequential quarter