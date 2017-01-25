版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 01:07 BJT

BRIEF-Cardinal Financial posts Q4 earnings per share $0.32

Jan 25 Cardinal Financial Corp:

* Cardinal's 2016 record earnings surpass $50 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.37 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.32

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income increased 7.2%, to $32.7 million from $30.5 million, for quarters ended december 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively

* Qtrly tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.37%, an increase from 3.35% for prior sequential quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐