BRIEF-Cardinal Financial posts Q4 earnings per share $0.32

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after Fed minutes
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 25 Cardinal Financial Corp:
* Cardinal's 2016 record earnings surpass $50 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.37 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.32
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income increased 7.2%, to $32.7 million from $30.5 million, for quarters ended december 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively
* Qtrly tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.37%, an increase from 3.35% for prior sequential quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Pricing of a secondary public offering of 14 million shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders
* Stonecastle Financial Corp announces amended and improved credit facility with Texas Capital Bank and newly assigned investment grade corporate issuer rating of "A+" from Kroll Bond Rating Agency