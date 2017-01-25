版本:
BRIEF-Nielsen signs multi-year agreement with Entravision Communications Corp

Jan 25 Nielsen Holdings Plc

* Nielsen signs multi-year agreement with Entravision Communications Corporation for all local TV markets

* Nielsen will provide tv measurement services to all of Entravision's 56 televisions stations

* Nielsen Holdings Plc - under new agreement entravision will continue to have access to Nielsen's market-leading local TV measurement data and services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
