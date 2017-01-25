BRIEF-Eldorado Resorts', Isle of Capri Casinos' shareholders approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after Fed minutes
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 25 Eldorado Resorts Inc :
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri
* Eldorado Resorts Inc- Transaction between Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos is expected to be consummated in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of a secondary public offering of 14 million shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders
* Stonecastle Financial Corp announces amended and improved credit facility with Texas Capital Bank and newly assigned investment grade corporate issuer rating of "A+" from Kroll Bond Rating Agency