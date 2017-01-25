BRIEF-Eldorado Resorts', Isle of Capri Casinos' shareholders approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri

Jan 25 Eldorado Resorts Inc :

* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri

* Eldorado Resorts Inc- Transaction between Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos is expected to be consummated in Q2 of 2017