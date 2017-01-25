版本:
2017年 1月 26日 星期四

BRIEF-ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

Jan 25 Elmira Savings Bank

* ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK REPORTS 2016 EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK SAYS NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 WAS 3.23% COMPARED TO 3.19% FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2015

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $4.2 MILLION VERSUS $4.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
