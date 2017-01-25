BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of bought deal private placement of units to $60 mln

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after Fed minutes
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 25 Aurora Cannabis Inc
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500
* Aurora Cannabis Inc- entered into an amending agreement to increase size of its previously announced private placement offering
* Aurora Cannabis - underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 26.67 million units of company at price of $2.25 per unit
* Aurora Cannabis Inc- net proceeds from offering will be used towards co's planned facility expansion among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of a secondary public offering of 14 million shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders
* Stonecastle Financial Corp announces amended and improved credit facility with Texas Capital Bank and newly assigned investment grade corporate issuer rating of "A+" from Kroll Bond Rating Agency