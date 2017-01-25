版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-Lilis Energy appoints Joseph Daches as CFO

Jan 25 Lilis Energy Inc -

* Lilis Energy appoints Joseph C. Daches, CPA as EVP, CFO and Treasurer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐