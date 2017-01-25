BRIEF-Knight Transportation qtrly earnings per share $0.27

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 Knight Transportation Inc -
* Knight Transportation reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 revenue and earnings
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $289.1 million versus $290.7 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.27
* Q4 revenue view $285.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Knight transportation-in q4, accrued $2.5 million expense related to settlement costs for lawsuits involving employment-related claims in California, Washington Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: