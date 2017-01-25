BRIEF-AT&T reports Q4 earnings per share $0.39

Jan 25 At&T Inc -

* AT&T reports fourth-quarter and full-year results; AT&T meets full-year guidance with strong customer growth

* Q4 earnings per share $0.39

* Q4 revenue $41.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $42.04 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly wireless net adds of 2.8 million versus 2.8 million

* AT&T Inc sees 2017 consolidated revenue growth in low-single digits

* AT&T Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures in $22 billion range

* 235,000 U.S. Directv net adds during Q4

* Sees 2017 adjusted eps growth in mid-single digit range

* AT&T Inc sees adjusted operating margin expansion in 2017

* AT&T Inc sees free cash flow in $18 billion range for 2017

* Quarterly U.S. Wireless postpaid churn of 1.16%

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.95, revenue view $166.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.66

* Had Directv now launch with more than 200,000 paid net adds in Q4