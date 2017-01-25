BRIEF-Blue Hills Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.17

Jan 25 Blue Hills Bancorp Inc

* Reports fourth quarter and annual earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.17

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blue hills bancorp inc - net interest and dividend income was $16.0 million in q4 of 2016, up $1.5 million, or 10%, from $14.5 million in q3 of 2016

* Blue hills bancorp inc says increase to its quarterly dividend to $0.05 from $0.03 per share