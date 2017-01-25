BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.64

Jan 25 Las Vegas Sands Corp

* Las Vegas Sands reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.62

* Q4 revenue $3.08 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.11 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.64

* "Macao market overall continued its recovery in q4"

* Macao portfolio generated visitation growth of 23% and higher hotel occupancy rates in Q4

* Qtrly consolidated adjusted property EBITDA increased 6.1% to $1.12 billion, with margin of 36.3%

* On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for Sands China Ltd. (scl) increased 12.0% to $1.86 billion in Q4 of 2016